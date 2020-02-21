Loudoun County child care worker accused of duct taping child’s legs

A former child care worker is accused of assaulting a child inside day care facility in Loudoun County, Virginia.

A former child care worker is accused of assaulting a child inside a day care facility in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Cinthia J. Escobar Gomez, 25, of Sterling, was arrested Thursday on charges of assault and battery after the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said she restrained the legs of a child with duct tape last January.

The child was in her care at the Open Arms Child Development Center in Ashburn.

The child was not physically hurt during the incident, a sheriff’s office news release said.

Escobar Gomez is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Jail.

