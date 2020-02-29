Driver in Loudoun County officer-involved shooting faces several charges

A man wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Loudoun County, Virginia, has been arrested on several charges, among them larceny and eluding police.

Michael E. Bonner, 54, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was released from the hospital Friday. He was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

He was taken into Virginia State Police custody on the same day.

Bonner has been charged with grand larceny, eluding police, hit and run, driving without a license and unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle. He is being held at the Loudoun County jail.

On Thursday around 7:30 p.m., a Ford Escape passed a Virginia State Police trooper as they were traveling east on U.S. Route 50 in Loudoun County.

A spokeswoman initially said police tried to stop the vehicle on Interstate 66 at the U.S. Route 50 exit, which is located in Fairfax County.

The trooper ran the Ford Escape’s license plates and discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Fairfax County.

The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect did not stop and took off on Route 50 near Tall Cedars Parkway, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph and striking two police vehicles that were also trying to get him to stop, a news release said.

State police again surrounded the Ford Escape and forced it to a stop at South Sterling Boulevard near Shaw Road.

In the course of taking the suspect into custody, a trooper shot at him.

No police were hurt, and police continue to investigate what happened.

Per police policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

Below are the areas where the chase and shooting occurred.

