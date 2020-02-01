Police in Virginia are investigating an officer-involved shooting following a traffic stop that started in Fairfax County and a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Loudoun County.

Police in Virginia are investigating a chase that ended in a crash and an officer-involved shooting in Loudoun County.

It happened Thursday around 7 p.m., when Virginia State Police tried to stop a vehicle on Interstate 66 at the U.S. Route 50 exit in Fairfax County.

The vehicle did not stop, and police followed the vehicle on Route 50.

The chase continued to Sterling Boulevard and Virginia Route 28 in Loudoun County, where the driver ran off the road, and crashed into a sign. Troopers surrounded the still-moving vehicle, and brought it to a stop.

Police did not describe the interaction between police and the male driver, but at least one shot was fired by a trooper, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman said.

The driver was flown to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

No police were hurt. The trooper was placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.

