1 dead, another in hospital after Loudoun County head-on crash

One person is dead and another in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Leesburg, Virginia, early on Jan. 11, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The crash closed Harmony Church Road near Peale Lane for more than four hours Saturday morning, from a little after 5 a.m. until approximately 9:30 a.m.

The crash occurred near the aforementioned intersection around 5:10 a.m. Jan. 11. The victim was driving eastbound on Harmony Church Road when his vehicle entered the westbound lane of travel into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The driver who crossed lanes died at the scene; his name has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin. The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Investigator S. Allen at 703-777-1021.

