New Loudoun County Board of Supervisors sworn in

Loudoun County, Virginia ushered a significant swing Saturday morning as the new Democratic-led Board of Supervisors held a swearing-in ceremony at the National Conference Center.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Phyllis Randall was reelected in November, and Democrats also flipped several seats.

Randall is the first black elected chairman in Loudoun County, and noted that Supervisor Koran Saines will be the first person of color to serve as vice chair under the board’s new organization.

Juli Briskman, the new Algonkian District supervisor, choked up while taking the oath, and said the last two years have proved she has done the right things at the right time to be ready to help Loudoun County voters. Briskman famously flipped off President Donald Trump’s motorcade, and she was later fired from her job. She thanked her kids for weathering a “roller coaster” since then.

Randall said she is excited to work with the newly-elected Briskman, who she said is “so much more” than the “one appendage” people know her for.

“We are not Congress. We are a county board. And because we are a county board, we have the most impact on people’s lives,” Randall said.

The board is expected to continue to work on traffic and other basic issues, while expanding a focus on affordable housing, development and access to education.

In conjunction with a newly Democratic-led Virginia General Assembly that convenes next week, Randall is hopeful that policy changes will improve life for Loudoun County residents while keeping the county on an upward trajectory.

Another incumbent, Republican Tony Buffington of the Blue Ridge District, said he looks forward to continuing the board’s bipartisan efforts on things like reducing traffic and keeping western Loudoun County rural.

In addition to the supervisors and their families, many other elected leaders attended the event including Attorney General Mark Herring, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, current and former members of the General Assembly, new Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay and new Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ann Wheeler.

Wheeler will also lead a newly Democratic-led board in Prince William County after she won the race to replace firebrand Republican Corey Stewart. Prince William supervisors have a ceremonial swearing-in scheduled Monday night at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Fairfax County supervisors held their ceremonial swearing in last month. While the board remains under Democratic control, four board members are brand-new to their offices due to a number of retirements, McKay is new to his role as chairman, and five other supervisors are returning.

The new Loudoun County Board of Supervisors:

Phyllis Randall (Chair, incumbent)

Juli Briskman (Algonkian District, new member)

Michael Turner (Ashburn District, new member)

Tony Buffington (Blue Ridge District, incumbent)

Sylvia Glass (Broad Run District, new member)

Caleb Kershner (Catoctin District, new member)

Matt Letourneau (Dulles District, incumbent)

Kristen Umstattd (Leesburg District, incumbent)

Koran Saines (Sterling District, incumbent)

