Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office releases image of vehicle that struck deputy

The car is a 2019 or 2020 silver or light gray Nissan Altima with Ohio license plates.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office identified the vehicle that hit a deputy during a traffic stop on January 1.

On Friday evening, the sheriff’s office released a surveillance image and accompanying stock photos of a 2019 or 2020 silver or light gray Nissan Altima with Ohio license plates.

The driver was an African-American man, over 6 feet tall, weighing about 240 pounds. The car should have damage on the passenger side.

The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries.

They were running radar at about 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day in the area of S. Cottage Road and Lindsay Court in Sterling, Virginia, and signaled the driver to pull over. The driver stopped, but then sped away and struck the deputy.

Anybody with information can contact county law enforcement at 703-777-1021.

