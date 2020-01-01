Sheriff: Driver takes off after striking Loudoun County deputy at attempted traffic stop

A deputy was running radar and signaled a driver to stop. The driver appeared to slow down but sped up and hit the deputy.

A sheriff’s deputy has minor injuries following a hit-and-run during a traffic stop in Loudoun County, Virginia.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the area of S. Cottage Road and Lindsay Court in Sterling, Virginia.

A deputy was running radar and signaled the suspect, identified as a male, to pull over. The driver appeared to be coming to a stop, but he sped up and struck the deputy. The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray sedan, possibly a Honda or a Toyota, with Ohio license plates. The car may also have damage to the bumper and passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at (703) 777-1021.

