Fire marshal: Loudoun County golf club fire caused by golf cart electrical malfunction

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday that the Dec. 26 fire at the 1757 Golf Club on Waxpool Road in Sterling was accidental, "resulting from an electrical malfunction in a golf cart or part of the golf cart charging assembly."

A fire that destroyed a storage building at a golf club in Loudoun County, Virginia, was caused by an electrical malfunction in a golf cart, the fire marshal’s office said.

Firefighters arrived at the club, located just north of Dulles International Airport, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of a fire in a large building that housed golf carts and equipment.

People had already evacuated the building but there were still 45 to 60 golf carts remaining in the structure at the time of the fire. Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $700,000 and there were no reported injuries.

The golf cart shed was located a safe distance from the main area of the club and the course was partly reopened on Friday, from holes 10 to 18; the first nine holes and the driving range were closed, InsideNoVa reported.

