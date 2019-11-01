Wexton proposes renaming Leesburg post office after World War II veteran

Lauding him as a "true giant in Loudoun County," Wexton proposed renaming the East Market Street post office to recognize Duncan's years of service in the U.S. Army and serving the Loudoun County community.

Virginia congresswoman Jennifer Wexton has introduced a bill to rename the post office in downtown Leesburg in honor of Norman Duncan, a decorated World War II veteran and longtime Loudoun County resident who died in August.

Lauding him as a “true giant in Loudoun County,” Wexton proposed renaming the East Market Street post office to recognize Duncan’s years of service in the U.S. Army and serving the Loudoun County community.

“Since my time in the state senate, I’ve witnessed firsthand how his life of public service touched so many in our community, especially through his advocacy for veterans and caregivers,” Wexton said in a statement Friday.

“My legislation to rename the post office in his honor will ensure that his impact on Loudoun County is remembered. Those who visit will be reminded of Norman’s generosity of heart and genuine care for others.”

Duncan was drafted into military service during World War II and joined the 29th Infantry Division’s 116th Regiment. After a training accident, Duncan was reassigned to Gen. Dwight Eisenhower’s extended staff and rose to the rank of master sergeant, overseeing logistical support for American bases in Great Britain and supporting the Allied invasions of France and North Africa.

In 2018, the French government bestowed Duncan the rank of Knight of the Legion of Honor for his role in aiding Allied campaigns throughout France.

On his return to Loudoun County, Duncan spent the rest of his life giving back to his nation and community, serving on President Jimmy Carter’s National Defense Executive Reserve and as a transportation consultant for President Reagan’s inaugural committee.

He also advocated for caregivers, establishing Labor of Love Day as an annual celebration of the county’s caregivers coinciding with Labor Day.

In 2016, he was named one of Loudoun County’s most influential people.

Duncan died on Aug. 16, 2019 at the age of 100.

