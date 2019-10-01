1 dead, 1 injured in Loudoun County town house fire

One person is dead and another injured after a fire broke out early Sunday morning inside a Loudoun County home.

Crews arrived around 3 a.m. to smoke coming from a two-story town house on Giles Place in Sterling.

Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped inside the house. The person had serious injuries and later died at the hospital.

Another person was found on the front lawn with burn injuries. They were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A third person also escaped the fire and refused medical treatment.

Officials said the fire was extinguished quickly and did not damage other homes.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Below is a map of where the fire broke out:

