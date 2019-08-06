Walk-off victory for Loudoun Little League team as team tries to get to World Series

The Loudoun South Little League team managed to secure a spot in the Southeast regional final after a walk-off victory on Monday.

The winner of the Southeast championship game will move on to compete in the Little League World Series.

Loudoun South was trailing Georgia by one run heading into the bottom of the sixth. With two runners on base and two outs, Chase Obstgarten smashed one deep into right field for a triple.

The final score was 6-5.

Loudoun South’s Facebook page posted a status congratulating the boys for their hard work and determination throughout the season.

“No matter what happens tomorrow and for the rest of the Summer, it should be said that these boys … the #bigredmachine have left it all out on the field every single game, every single play, every at bat. They have worked so hard and played their little hearts out. We are beyond proud,” the post said.

Loudoun South’s tournament record now sits at 3-0 heading into Wednesday’s final. That game will be played against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Georgia and South Carolina.

The championship game will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on ESPN.

