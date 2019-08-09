Kickoff time: Loudoun United to finally play on home turf Friday

Eager and ready to play in their own soccer stadium in Leesburg, Virginia, Loudoun United has their first official home game Friday night.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. against the Charlotte Independence at Segra Field, the long-awaited home stadium for Loudoun County’s first professional sports team.

Loudoun United is the direct second-division affiliate of D.C. United.

“There’s a lot of passion, a lot of energy and a lot of fire,” said D.C. United CEO Jason Levien. “These guys play their heart out, so I think you’re going to be really proud of this group of players and this team.”

Levien spoke with several team and county officials at a ribbon ceremony last weekend.

“We have a lot at stake here building this club and building this community,” said Loudoun United COO Adam Behnke. “We have a blank canvas here and we’re going to paint it a very beautiful color here in Loudoun County.”

Loudoun United is already midway through the team’s inaugural United Soccer League season.

The team started in March but they had to play their home games at Audi Field, the home of D.C. United, while construction continued on their own stadium.

The pristine soccer pitch at Segra Field is now lined. Gray and red fold-down seats line the sidelines of the 5,000-seat stadium.

The Loudoun United complex is being built within Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, across Sycolin Road from Leesburg Executive Airport.

Two of three parking lots within a few hundred feet of the stadium will be ready for Friday’s game, with the capacity of holding approximately 500 cars. Parking at the adjacent county park-and-ride lot will be available as needed.

Colonial Parking — which operates parking at Audi Field — will handle parking in Leesburg.

County officials have maintained that a robust traffic management plan will reduce congestion around the stadium, which has been a concern in nearby neighborhoods.

