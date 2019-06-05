Loudoun Co. student wins Virginia’s ‘Doodle 4 Google’ contest

Fourth-grader Ashley Green of Pinebrook Elementary School in Aldie is the winner of the Doodle for Google art contest for the state of Virginia.
Her doodle, “Lost in Space,” was chosen from among thousands of entries submitted in Google’s contest to shine a light on student art. Young artists across the U.S. created Doodles of what they hope for when they grow up.
Ashley said she drew the solar system “because I want to be an astronomer or the first person on Mars.”
Now her drawing is up against other student art across the nation, and you can cast your vote for the hometown girl through June 7. The vote determines five national finalists in each age group, from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Skylar Ogunshakin, a 7th grader from School Without Walls is D.C.’s winner.
Crowds at Capital Pride Fest and Concert weren’t intimidated by intermittent rain Sunday afternoon. The 44th Capital Pride celebration also marked the event that sparked pride celebrations — the 1969 Stonewall Riots. See photos.