Loudoun Co. student wins Virginia’s ‘Doodle 4 Google’ contest

Fourth-grader Ashley Green of Pinebrook Elementary School in Aldie is the winner of the Doodle for Google art contest for the state of Virginia.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Fourth-grader Ashley Green of Pinebrook Elementary School in Aldie is the winner of the Doodle for Google art contest for the state of Virginia.

Her doodle, “Lost in Space,” was chosen from among thousands of entries submitted in Google’s contest to shine a light on student art. Young artists across the U.S. created Doodles of what they hope for when they grow up.

Ashley said she drew the solar system “because I want to be an astronomer or the first person on Mars.”

Now her drawing is up against other student art across the nation, and you can cast your vote for the hometown girl through June 7. The vote determines five national finalists in each age group, from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Skylar Ogunshakin, a 7th grader from School Without Walls is D.C.’s winner.

Maggie Slaughter, a 9th grader at Northwest High School is Maryland’s winner.

In addition to their doodle going up on the Google homepage for a day, the national winner will also take home a $30,000 college scholarship.

The winner’s school will also receive $50,000 tech package toward the improvement or establishment of a computer lab or technology program.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.