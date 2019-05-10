Loudoun Co. teacher charged with drinking at grade school; 3rd teacher arrest in 10 days

The arrest of a Loudoun County elementary school teacher for public intoxication at work marks the third county educator arrested in just over a week.

The arrest of a physical education teacher for being intoxicated while working at Horizon Elementary School, in Sterling, Virginia makes the third Loudoun County Public School teacher arrested in the past 10 days.

Thursday morning, a school employee at Horizon informed the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy that teacher Gary K. Goodwin, who goes by Kris, was apparently intoxicated.

Sources tell WTOP two bottles of vodka were found in Goodwin’s vehicle, which was parked in the employee parking lot.

He was taken into custody by deputies during the school day.

Principal Jennifer Ewing informed parents in an email: “Physical Education teacher Kris Goodwin was arrested at school. School staff acted quickly. Another adult was in class with Mr. Goodwin when he was with students. The Loudoun County’s Sheriff’s Office handled this matter in a way that did not disrupt the school day.”

Goodwin was taken to the county adult detention center, and was released. He is on administrative leave, said school spokesman Wayde Byard.

Last Thursday, a teacher at Mill Run Elementary School in Ashburn was charged with a similar misdemeanor. An investigation found bottles of alcohol in Brian Chamer’s personal effects, inside the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Monday, Loudoun County High School teacher Alison Briel pleaded guilty to sending numerous revealing photos of herself to several students. She was sentenced to one year of probation, and a three-year suspended jail sentence.

WTOP has requested comment from Loudoun County school superintendent Eric Williams about three teachers being arrested in just over a week, but have not yet received one.

