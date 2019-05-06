Loudoun Co. teacher admits sending revealing photos to students

The 25-year-old teacher sent photos of herself in underwear and "solicitations for sex" to two 16-year-old students and a 17-year-old student, according to charging documents.

In Virginia’s Loudoun County, a teacher admitted Monday that she sent revealing photos of herself to some of her students.

Alison Briel, 25, told a Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations court judge that she understood her agreement to one year of probation and a three-year suspended jail sentence she would only have to serve if she does something else wrong.

Briel sent photos of herself in underwear and “solicitations for sex” to two 16-year-old students and a 17-year-old student, according to charging documents. The students were all boys.

The messages were sent over Snapchat, including requesting nude photos of the boys and asking them for sex. Briel denied sending the photos, and investigators did not recover the actual images since Snapchat automatically deletes them, but Snapchat records did show she had sent hundreds of pictures to the three boys over just a few months.

She was in court with what appeared to be her parents seated behind her as she agreed to the deal.

Police in Leesburg, Virginia, also seized her laptop, which she won’t get back, and she will have to undergo a psychosexual evaluation, have no contact with her three victims and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

Briel taught at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg; she worked as a marketing teacher and adviser for about a year until November, when she was suspended due to the investigation.

