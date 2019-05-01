Loudoun Co. teacher sent revealing photos to 3 students, solicited sex

Teacher Alison Briel allegedly sent racy photos of herself to several students, including some solicitations for sex.

Charging documents allege a teacher at Loudoun County High School sent “numerous inappropriate photos” of herself in underwear to several of her students, including an invitation to have sex.

Alison Briel, 25, of Leesburg, Virginia — a marketing education teacher — is facing three misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Briel is free on a $2,500 bond after being arrested by Leesburg police on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, from December 2017 to November 2018, Briel sent a large number of racy photos to several of her students at Loudoun County High.

“The photos included pictures of herself in a bra and thong which exposed her buttocks,” and were received by two 16-year-old students and a 17-year-old student. The messages received by the younger students “included solicitations for sexual intercourse,” according to the charging document.

Briel has been employed by the school system since August 2017, but spokesman Wayde Byard said she has been on leave since November 2018. She is suspended without pay.

