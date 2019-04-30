Loudoun Co. teacher accused of inappropriate communication with students

A Loudoun County High School teacher in Virginia is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning on charges that she had inappropriate electronic communications with students at the school.

Alison Briel, 25, of Leesburg, Virginia — a marketing education teacher — is facing three misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Briel, arrested by Leesburg police on Tuesday, is free on a $2500 bond.

Her arraignment is scheduled in Loudoun County General District Court.

Police have not said how many students may have been involved, the electronic platform on which the communications occurred or when they occurred.

Briel has been employed by the school system since August 2017, but a spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools said she has been on leave since November 2018. She is suspended without pay.

