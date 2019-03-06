202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Trump golf course in…

Trump golf course in Va. cited for illegally cutting down trees

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP March 6, 2019 5:44 pm 03/06/2019 05:44pm
11 Shares
STERLING, VA - MAY 27: A plaque along the Potomac River near the 15th green is shown during Round 3 of the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club on May 27, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Trump National Golf Club in Loudoun County, Virginia, is being cited for illegally cutting down trees.

Loudoun County issued three violations against the golf course in Sterling, Virginia, after an investigation found the “improper removal of trees from a floodplain without a permit.”

The notice said 31,000 square feet of land had been altered, and the course first needed the correct zoning permit to change a floodplain, according to the revised 1993 Loudoun County Zoning Ordinance.

It is unclear how many trees were cut down, however, when the complaints first came into the county about the potential violation, the environmental group Potomac Riverkeepers described it as about a dozen felled trees. 

Related Stories

In 2010, the Trump Organization faced criticism after clearing hundreds of trees to improve the view of the river on the same course.

The notice states the course operators owe $600, $200 each, for the most recent violations. The operator of the golf course has 30 days to appeal.

“Fines in the amount of $500 for each subsequent offense may be issued every 10 days if the county determines that a violation still exists after the appeal date has expired,” the order said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Loudoun County, VA News megan cloherty Potomac Riverkeepers sterling trump national golf course Trump Organization va Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Darcars Automotive scion’s Potomac home hits market for $6M

Tammy Darvish, daughter of John Darvish Sr., who founded Maryland-based Darcars Automotive Group car dealership chain, is selling her Potomac home for just shy of $6 million.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!