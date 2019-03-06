Trump golf course in Va. cited for illegally cutting down trees

Loudoun County issued three violations against the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, after an investigation found the "improper removal of trees from a floodplain without a permit."

Loudoun County issued three violations against the golf course in Sterling, Virginia, after an investigation found the “improper removal of trees from a floodplain without a permit.”

The notice said 31,000 square feet of land had been altered, and the course first needed the correct zoning permit to change a floodplain, according to the revised 1993 Loudoun County Zoning Ordinance.

It is unclear how many trees were cut down, however, when the complaints first came into the county about the potential violation, the environmental group Potomac Riverkeepers described it as about a dozen felled trees.

In 2010, the Trump Organization faced criticism after clearing hundreds of trees to improve the view of the river on the same course.

The notice states the course operators owe $600, $200 each, for the most recent violations. The operator of the golf course has 30 days to appeal.

“Fines in the amount of $500 for each subsequent offense may be issued every 10 days if the county determines that a violation still exists after the appeal date has expired,” the order said.

