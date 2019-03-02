202
Trump golf club in Loudoun County accused of illegally cutting trees

By The Associated Press March 2, 2019 12:45 pm 03/02/2019 12:45pm
This image provided by WRC/NBC4 Washington on Friday, March 1, 2019, shows trees that were cut down at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va. County officials in northern Virginia are investigating whether the Trump National Golf Club illegally cut a dozen trees from the Potomac River shoreline and dumped them in the river. Officials in Loudoun County told newsoutlets Friday that removing trees from the flood plain requires a permit, and the county is investigating whether the local ordinance was broken. (WRC/NBC4 Washington via AP)

STERLING, Va. (AP) — County officials in northern Virginia are investigating whether the Trump National Golf Club illegally cut a dozen trees from the Potomac River shoreline and dumped them in the river.

Officials in Loudoun County told news outlets Friday that removing trees from the flood plain requires a permit, and the county is investigating whether the local ordinance was broken.

Potomac Riverkeepers, an environmental group, said it received complaints about the dumped trees.

Environmentalists say cutting the trees can contribute to shoreline erosion and that the dumped trees create a safety hazard for recreational users of the river.

The Trump Organization did not immediately return an email seeking comment Saturday. The golf club faced criticism in 2010 after it cleared hundreds of trees to improve members’ view of the river.

