Updated noise map outlines how Dulles expansion would impact area

By Melissa Howell March 12, 2019 2:00 pm 03/12/2019 02:00pm
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has finished an updated noise contour map that officials say provides a better idea of expected jet noise around an expanded Dulles International Airport.

In the past, airport noise projections have played a major part in where residential zoning is restricted, in an effort to ensure residents are not left to deal with airplanes overhead, but these new projections have yet to be incorporated into future zoning plans.

According to LoudounNow.com, officials so far have no plans to protect residents around the airport from noise. Loudoun and Fairfax counties would be likely to experience the most noise, according to the study.

Current expansion plans at Dulles include a fifth runway, and with new technology would come new routes that would allow for three planes to land at once.

The airports authority has held several workshops to outline plans and get residents’ feedback. According to the study, airport staff members are reviewing those comments and will work with county officials to determine how more noise exposure will impact future zoning.

