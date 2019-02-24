Police investigate traffic ‘altercation’ in Leesburg

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims — a driver and one passenger — were traveling on Evergreen Mills Road Saturday evening when a dark-colored truck began tailgating them.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a traffic “altercation” in Leesburg that resulted in a shattered rear window of the victims’ vehicle.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims — a driver and one passenger — were traveling on Evergreen Mills Road Saturday evening when a dark-colored truck began tailgating them.

The driver and passenger continued on Evergreen Mills Road into the town of Leesburg when, just after 8 p.m., they heard a loud noise and saw that the rear window of their vehicle had been shattered.

Police say it appears the window was shattered by an unknown projectile, but the exact cause remains under investigation. No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored, four-door truck with wide side mirrors. Anyone with information about the truck or the incident is asked to contact Detective S. Coderre of the Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-1021. Tips can also be submitted through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Below is a map where the incident occurred:

