202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Police investigate traffic 'altercation'…

Police investigate traffic ‘altercation’ in Leesburg

By Hallie Mellendorf February 24, 2019 7:29 pm 02/24/2019 07:29pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a traffic “altercation” in Leesburg that resulted in a shattered rear window of the victims’ vehicle.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims — a driver and one passenger — were traveling on Evergreen Mills Road Saturday evening when a dark-colored truck began tailgating them.

The driver and passenger continued on Evergreen Mills Road into the town of Leesburg when, just after 8 p.m., they heard a loud noise and saw that the rear window of their vehicle had been shattered.

Police say it appears the window was shattered by an unknown projectile, but the exact cause remains under investigation. No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored, four-door truck with wide side mirrors. Anyone with information about the truck or the incident is asked to contact Detective S. Coderre of the Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-1021. Tips can also be submitted through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Below is a map where the incident occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
altercation Hallie Mellendorf Local News Loudoun County, VA News Rear Window traffic incident truck Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Chili recipes for every mood and occasion

Whether you're looking to pull something together quickly on a weeknight or have hours to let a flavorful stew simmer, we've got you covered. Here are the best chili recipes for every occasion.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!