Redskins player swaps cleats for ballet shoes in upcoming ‘Nutcracker’ performance

WASHINGTON — A Washington Redskins player is taking his skills off the field and onto the stage with an upcoming performance of “The Nutcracker” from the Loudoun Ballet Performing Arts Company.

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, recently a finalist on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” will have a guest role as an Arabian prince in the Dec. 14 evening show at Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville.

“I met these talented ballet dancers at the Loudoun School of Ballet when I was rehearsing for ‘Dancing with the Stars,'” Norman said in a statement.

A portion of the proceeds from the performance will go to Norman’s Starz24 Foundation, a nonprofit that provides children with fitness, teamwork, and community events, as well as youth programs.

“I have tremendous respect for their stamina, strength and commitment to the demanding sport of dance,” he said. “Yes, sport. I am honored to be invited to join them on stage and to have another opportunity to dance in support of Starz24.”

“Josh’s energy and joy of dance are contagious,” Cherie Maroni, executive director of the Loudoun School of Ballet, told the Loudoun Times. “Josh will undoubtedly bring the magic of ‘The Nutcracker’ to life in his rendition of the Arabian prince.”

There will be five “Nutcracker” performances from Dec. 14 to 16. More information can be found on the Loudoun Ballet Performing Arts Company’s website.

