Skeletal remains found in Va. woods now identified as human skull

By Rob Woodfork October 18, 2018 6:13 pm 10/18/2018 06:13pm
WASHINGTON — The skeletal remains found near a school in Sterling earlier this month have been identified as a human skull from the mid-20th century, say Loudoun County officials.

The county medical examiner’s office worked with anthropologists to determine the skull, which was found in a wooded area near West Church Road and North Aspen Avenue in Sterling on Oct. 6, has no identifying characteristics beyond its approximate age.

The skull was the only form of remains found in the area, and it remains unclear where it came from. There was initial speculation that the skull was a Halloween decoration because it was painted and drawn on.

Officials say there is no indication of foul play, nor an imminent threat to the community.

Local News Loudoun County, VA News skeletal remains sterling Virginia

