202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Police investigate skeletal remains…

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Sterling

By Jennifer Ortiz October 7, 2018 1:06 pm 10/07/2018 01:06pm
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — Police in Loudoun County say “possible” skeletal remains were found Saturday in Sterling near an elementary school and a high school.

A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered the remains while patrolling a wooded area near West Church Road and North Aspen Avenue, close to Sterling Elementary School and Park View High School.

Investigators and the Office of the Medical Examiner are working to determine the origin of the remains.

Below is a map of the area where the remains were found.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Local News Loudoun County, VA News skeletal remains sterling Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scenes from Kavanaugh protests

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters marched along Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court Building and then protested inside the Capitol, as well as the Hart Senate Office Building.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500