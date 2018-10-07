Police investigate skeletal remains found in Sterling

A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputy discovered the remains while patrolling a wooded area near West Church Road and North Aspen Avenue, close to Sterling Elementary School and Park View High School area.

WASHINGTON — Police in Loudoun County say “possible” skeletal remains were found Saturday in Sterling near an elementary school and a high school.

Investigators and the Office of the Medical Examiner are working to determine the origin of the remains.

Below is a map of the area where the remains were found.

