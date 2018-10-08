Skeletal remains tested after Va. leader called them Halloween decorations

Days after a sheriff's deputy discovered what he thought were human remains in Sterling, it's still unclear whether the investigator found a person or Halloween decorations. Hours after the grisly discovery was made, a county supervisor posted online it was a Halloween skull.

WASHINGTON – Days after a sheriff’s deputy discovered what he thought were human remains in Sterling, it’s still unclear whether the investigator found a person or Halloween decorations. Hours after the grisly discovery was made, a county supervisor posted online it was a Halloween skull.

A medical examiner is testing the suspected human remains found near Sterling Elementary school Saturday morning and has requested additional testing, said Kraig Troxell with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office.

He couldn’t confirm county supervisor Suzanne Volpe’s (R-Algonkian) statements posted on her Facebook page Sunday which said that law enforcement described the discovery as “a joke.” Volpe posted online that the remains were a “Halloween skull” with a “mustache painted on it,” the LoudounTimes-Mirror reported.

She later clarified her comments in a statement Monday, saying after the discovery, “there was initial speculation at the scene, which was reported to my office, the remains were possibly related to Halloween decorations. There were a number of rumors incorrectly reporting a possible body had been located in the area.”

So far the results have not been released as to whether the remains are human. Troxell said that the department does not want to speculate regarding their origin.

