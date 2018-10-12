Va. superintendent is confident high school is safe after alleged incident

202
By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP October 12, 2018
WASHINGTON — As police continue to look into accusations that something very troubling happened in a Loudoun County high school locker room earlier this month, the school’s superintendent has released more details.

The Loudoun Times-Mirror reported that, according to its sources, a Tuscarora High School football player was sexually assaulted in a school locker room after a practice Oct. 1.

Leesburg Police won’t confirm that, only saying they’re investigating what they call an “alleged incident.”

But in a statement released Friday, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams said it appears, if the incident happened, that no more than three students were involved in wrongdoing.

Williams also said there’s no sign of a safety threat to others.

“Based on the information available to LCPS, including information received from the Leesburg Police Department, we are confident that students are safe and that normal school activities can continue,” he said.

Another part of the statement talks about the seriousness of the accusations: “Behaviors such as those alleged in this case, if true, will not be tolerated and will result in severe disciplinary consequences.”

Those consequences can include expulsion.

The superintendent also urged people not to speculate about the case or repeat rumors, as investigations by police and the school system continue.

