202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Va. police look into…

Va. police look into ‘alleged incident’ involving high school football team

By Jack Pointer October 10, 2018 2:13 pm 10/10/2018 02:13pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Police are looking into what Loudoun County Public Schools called “an alleged incident” involving the Tuscarora High School football team.

Citing federal law and an ongoing investigation, the school district declined to give additional details, other than it became aware of the allegation on Friday.

“At this point in the investigation, Leesburg police have not determined what charges, if any, will be sought regarding this incident,” the district said in a statement.

Two sources told the Loudoun Times-Mirror that a football player was sexually assaulted in the school’s locker room after practice on Oct. 1, and that practice had been canceled for at least two days afterward.

District spokesman Wayde Byard said that the team had resumed practice on Tuesday, and that it’s still scheduled to play its game Friday against Freedom High School.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime jack pointer Local News Loudoun County, VA News Tuscarora High School Virginia
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

American Music Awards

Pop stars, hip-hop giants, rockers and country favorites were honored at the American Music Awards

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500