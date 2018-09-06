202
Fire engine, commuter bus up for auction in Loudoun surplus sale

By Rob Woodfork September 6, 2018 12:45 pm 09/06/2018 12:45pm
A 2009 Pierce Velocity Pumper Engine is available for auction. (Courtesy Loudoun County)

WASHINGTON — Several modes of transportation, including a fire engine and commuter bus, are available at the Loudoun County government online surplus auction for September.

The auction features a 2009 Pierce Velocity Pumper Engine and also includes commuter buses, passenger vehicle and bicycles.

In addition, map cabinets, exercise equipment and office items — such as filing cabinets, tables and computers — are for sale.

Anyone interested in bidding can register for free online, but a 10 percent buyer’s premium is charged to all purchases.

Go to the Loudoun surplus page for more information and photos of the items for sale.

The auction closes Thursday, Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

