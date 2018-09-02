202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Deputies search for suspect…

Deputies search for suspect who shot guest at a Loudoun Co. party

By Abigail Constantino September 2, 2018 2:01 am 09/02/2018 02:01am
650 Shares

WASHINGTON — Deputies are working to identify a suspect who shot one person at a party in Loudoun County on Saturday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Sterling, Virginia. The Loudoun Sheriff’s Office said the male victim was at a private party at the Woodlands at Algonkian located on the 47000 block of Fairway Drive, when he had a confrontation with another guest. The area is near Algonkian Regional Park.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Below is the are where it happened.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron and Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
algonkian regional park crime Local News Loudoun County, VA News party shooting the woodland at algonkian Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500