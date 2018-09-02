Deputies search for suspect who shot guest at a Loudoun Co. party

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Deputies are working to identify a person who shot a person at a party in Loudoun County.

WASHINGTON — Deputies are working to identify a suspect who shot one person at a party in Loudoun County on Saturday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Sterling, Virginia. The Loudoun Sheriff’s Office said the male victim was at a private party at the Woodlands at Algonkian located on the 47000 block of Fairway Drive, when he had a confrontation with another guest. The area is near Algonkian Regional Park.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

