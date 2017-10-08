Loudoun Co. sheriffs investigate attempted sexual assault

WASHINGTON — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the report of an attempted sexual assault in Sterling, Virginia, early Sunday morning.

A woman walking home from the area of Waterview Plaza around 1:30 a.m. says that an unknown man started following her and attempting to talk to her, according to a press release.

The man then walked in front of the woman, pushed her to the ground and a struggle began. The victim punched the suspect and fled before calling the authorities, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office says that the suspect is described as a dark skinned, possibly Hispanic man who was wearing a dark shirt and pants.

The woman was not physically injured during the assault, the release says. The incident occurred in the area of Alberta Terrace and Edwards Terrace.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective D. Orr of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-0475.

Tips can also be submitted through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

Below is the general area where police say the incident happened.

