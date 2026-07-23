Advocates push for greater energy policymaking power for consumers in DC area, beyond

The coalition of consumer groups is targeting PJM, the regional electric grid operator serving 13 states, including Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

The proliferation of data centers and rising energy bills are prompting some D.C.-area consumer advocates to push for changes in the policymaking process.

The coalition of consumer groups is targeting PJM, the regional electric grid operator serving 13 states, including Virginia, Maryland and D.C. Its service area includes the world’s biggest concentration of data centers.

Advocates and lawmakers have argued PJM’s current governance structure gives disproportionate voting power to market participants with financial interests in the outcomes of its decisions.

“We’re seeing mismanagement at PJM because states and ratepayer advocates do not have an adequate voice at the table,” said Rebecca Rehr, director of climate policy and justice at the Maryland League of Conservation Voters. “Instead, “The majority of the seats at the decision-making table are energy generators, transmission owners, utilities and other suppliers.”

Quentin Scott, federal policy director at Chesapeake Climate Action Network, said PJM is increasingly off mission.

“PJM was created to ensure affordable, reliable electricity for all consumers. Today, however, many people feel that PJM has become slow, secretive and disconnected from public interests,” he said.

According to the advocacy groups, PJM customers would reduce each customer’s energy bills by $500 a year if it allowed more clean energy to connect to the grid.

They held a news conference as a meeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was getting underway Thursday.

Laura Swett, who chairs the commission, called PJM an innovator in energy market designs, but suggested it faces tough issues today.

“PJM is facing a grave legitimacy crisis. Frustrations are mounting,” she said.

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