Click to toggle navigation menu.
Headlines
Local News
Click to expand menu.
Virginia
Click to expand menu.
Alexandria
Arlington
Fairfax County
Loudoun County
Prince William County
Stafford County
Maryland
Click to expand menu.
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore
Calvert County
Charles County
Frederick County
Howard County
Montgomery County
Prince George's County
DC
Crime News
Matt About Town
Weather News
Transportation News
National
Click to expand menu.
National Security
World
Business & Finance
Click to expand menu.
Consumer
Real Estate
Recalls
Government
Click to expand menu.
Congress
Supreme Court
White House
Today on the Hill
Lifestyle
Click to expand menu.
Animals & Pets
Food & Restaurants
Health & Fitness
Life & Style
Parenting
Travel
Entertainment
Sports
Click to expand menu.
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
DC United
Washington Capitals
Washington Mystics
Washington Nationals
Washington Commanders
Washington Wizards
Science
Click to expand menu.
The Space Place
Photo Galleries
WTOP Noticias
Advertise on WTOP
Federal News Network
Fun & Games
WTOP Insights
Click to collapse navigation menu.
News
Traffic
Weather
site search query
Live Radio
Listen Live
Login
Home
»
Local News
»
WATCH: WTOP's Top Local…
WATCH: WTOP’s Top Local Headlines for July 27
July 27, 2026, 10:26 AM
Share This:
share on facebook
share on X
share on threads
share on linkedin
share on email
print
Related News
DC traffic closures for Lindsey Graham funeral near Capitol, National Cathedral
This United pilot has another career you wouldn’t expect
Take WTOP’s Back to School Survey
Recommended
What's on the minds of Virginia voters ahead of the August primary election?
Storms packing heavy wind and rain leave trail of flooding, damage in DC area
After Fort Dupont Ice Arena renovation, some skaters and hockey programs say access has shrunk
Related Categories:
Local News
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.
Sign up
LOGOUT
VIEW PROFILE