DC traffic closures for Lindsey Graham funeral near Capitol, National Cathedral

Drivers should expect street closures near the U.S. Capitol and Washington National Cathedral for Sen. Lindsey Graham's funeral. Here's what you need to know.

Drivers should expect road closures and traffic restrictions across Northwest D.C. on Tuesday as the nation’s capital hosts funeral services for Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Graham’s remains are scheduled to arrive at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, followed by a funeral service at Washington National Cathedral. The AP reported President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the service, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are among those expected to attend.

Several streets near the Capitol and National Cathedral are closed or restricted because of the events. Listen to WTOP every 10 minutes for the latest traffic and weather updates.

Closures near the White House and downtown D.C.

The following roads are closed through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:

Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 17th and 18th streets

17th Street NW between New York Avenue and K Street

H Street NW between 18th Street and Vermont Avenue

16th Street NW between H and I streets

Closures near Washington National Cathedral

The following streets are closed from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday:

Garfield Street NW between Massachusetts Avenue and 34th Street

34th Street NW between Woodley Road and Garfield Street

Woodley Road NW between Wisconsin Avenue and 34th Street

Wisconsin Avenue NW between Lowell Street and Massachusetts Avenue

Cathedral Avenue NW between Massachusetts Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue

Local traffic only

From approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, several nearby streets will be restricted to local traffic. Residents and employees requiring access will be allowed through. The restrictions affect portions of:

Woodland Drive NW

33rd Place NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

Cathedral Avenue NW

Klingle Road NW

Woodley Road NW

34th Street NW

35th Street NW

36th Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue NW

34th Place NW

The U.S. Secret Service said additional intermittent closures are possible around the cathedral area, depending on security and motorcade movements.

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