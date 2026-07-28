DC traffic closures for Lindsey Graham funeral near Capitol, National Cathedral

Drivers should expect road closures and traffic restrictions across Northwest D.C. on Tuesday as the nation’s capital hosts funeral services for Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Graham’s remains are scheduled to arrive at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, followed by a funeral service at Washington National Cathedral. The AP reported President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the service, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are among those expected to attend.
Several streets near the Capitol and National Cathedral are closed or restricted because of the events. Listen to WTOP every 10 minutes for the latest traffic and weather updates.
Closures near the White House and downtown D.C.
The following roads are closed through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday:
- Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 17th and 18th streets
- 17th Street NW between New York Avenue and K Street
- H Street NW between 18th Street and Vermont Avenue
- 16th Street NW between H and I streets
Closures near Washington National Cathedral
The following streets are closed from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday:
- Garfield Street NW between Massachusetts Avenue and 34th Street
- 34th Street NW between Woodley Road and Garfield Street
- Woodley Road NW between Wisconsin Avenue and 34th Street
- Wisconsin Avenue NW between Lowell Street and Massachusetts Avenue
- Cathedral Avenue NW between Massachusetts Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue
Local traffic only
From approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, several nearby streets will be restricted to local traffic. Residents and employees requiring access will be allowed through. The restrictions affect portions of:
- Woodland Drive NW
- 33rd Place NW
- Cleveland Avenue NW
- Cathedral Avenue NW
- Klingle Road NW
- Woodley Road NW
- 34th Street NW
- 35th Street NW
- 36th Street NW
- Wisconsin Avenue NW
- 34th Place NW
The U.S. Secret Service said additional intermittent closures are possible around the cathedral area, depending on security and motorcade movements.
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