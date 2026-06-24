How the Lavender Scare shaped federal hiring practices for LGBTQ workers for decades

On Feb. 9, 1950, Sen. Joseph McCarthy announced that he had a list of communists working in the State Department. But as the claims unfolded, the accusations widened and targeted gay men and women.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. You may know about the ‘Red Scare,’ but what about the ‘Lavender Scare?’

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As McCarthyism was running rampant in the nation’s capital, one of the most targeted groups was gay and lesbian workers within the federal government.

On Feb. 9, 1950, Sen. Joseph McCarthy infamously announced that he had a list of communists working in the U.S. State Department. But as the claims unfolded, the accusations widened and targeted gay men and women.

“He gets around to describing who’s on that list, it turns out some of them aren’t communists at all. There are two groups of homosexuals on the list,” said David Johnson, chair of the history department at the University of South Florida and author of “Lavender Scare: The Cold War Persecution of Gays and Lesbians in the Federal Government.”

“It starts this fear that gay people had infiltrated the federal government… and that they posed a threat to national security because they could be blackmailed,” he continued.

Johnson said many gay men and women in those times were not open with their sexuality leading higher ups in Washington to believe that they could be coerced into giving secrets to the Soviet Union. It was a justification for firing gay and lesbian workers and ultimately lead to an executive order from President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.

“One of the first things he did when he was elected after winning office, on the slogan ‘Let’s Clean House,’ Let’s get rid of all of these undesirable people that the Democrats had brought to Washington — communists, homosexuals,” Johnson said.

Executive Order 10450 stated: “Any criminal, infamous, dishonest, immoral, or notoriously disgraceful conduct, habitual use of intoxicants to excess, drug addiction, sexual perversion” was a threat to national security. At the time, homosexuality was described as a “Sexual Perversion.”

“My estimate is that between… 5,000 and 10,000 gays and lesbians lost their jobs,” Johnson said.

But despite those claims, there was no proof of any blackmail scheme with gay or lesbian federal workers.

The consequences though stretched far beyond the 1950s. Policies restricting hiring and security clearances for gay and lesbian federal workers lingered for decades overturning in the 1970s.

However, Johnson said, the policies lasted for an additional 20 years in higher security positions.

“In the State Department, the CIA, the FBI, the National Security Agency, it lasts until the Clinton era, until Bill Clinton signs two executive orders that overturn the Lavender Scare,” he said.

Johnson noted that the change was not accomplished without the activism of many brave men and women who fought their dismissals through the courts and activism.

For example, Frank Kameny lived in D.C. and worked for the Army Map Service to more accurately map the Soviet Union and target their intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Army discovered he was gay after he was arrested in a known gay cruising area. He fought it in the court and with the help of national gay rights organizations, helped end the Lavender Scare.

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