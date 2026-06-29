How LGBTQ+ communities make sure their voices are heard during political campaigns

In the D.C. region, the organization is working to mobilize 5 million voters with a focus on better laws and safer schools and workplaces.

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Despite federal cuts to HIV funding and community grant programs, the LGBTQ+ community is fighting to ensure its voices remain heard, a Human Rights Campaign executive told WTOP.

In the D.C. region, the organization is working to mobilize 5 million voters with a focus on better laws and safer schools and workplaces.

It has also launched a national playbook for elected officials and political candidates across the country, “about what is a winning issue and not falling into the traps of letting queer and trans people be scapegoats,” said Jonathan Lovitz, senior vice president of campaigns and communications of the Human Rights Campaign.

Though conversations about transgender bathroom and sports policies appear in advertisements and political rallies, including during last year’s gubernatorial election in Virginia, Lovitz said the LGBTQ+ community feels heard. It’s working to ensure LGBTQ+ rights aren’t pushed to the side in the current political environment.

“The biggest thing that we have to fight right now is the erasure of our voices in the marketplace of ideas,” Lovitz said. “It’s why LGBTQ+ people have to show up in the huge numbers we’re expecting in the midterms.”

In many cases, the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community are “universal American issues,” Lovitz said, adding, “We want safe places to work, safe schools for our kids, lower prices, more affordable housing, more work opportunities.”

The organization, Lovitz said, is routinely speaking to and collaborating with members of Congress, and “there is more bipartisan courage to support equality than people realize.”

Lovitz said they’re “always grateful when Congress re-ups the Equality Act,” and other pieces of legislation that address inequities.

“Even if those don’t move forward right now, to know that that is on the mind and lips and hearts of so many of the members,” Lovitz said, “who again realize that LGBTQ people live in every one of their zip codes that they oversee.”

As the midterms approach, Lovitz said LGBTQ+ issues are only a small part of what’s motivating people to vote. Instead, he said, it’s a focus on things such as the cost of living.

“You don’t think we’re heard, look at the millions and I mean tens of millions of people who are showing up at Pride events all over the country this month and are going to continue that message all summer long, right up to the midterms, to remind people we’re here, we’re queer and we are not going anywhere,” Lovitz said.

Close margins in political races across the country, Lovitz said, suggest, “people are returning back to the fold and saying we have gotten way too off the path of what really makes America work and part of that answer is making sure that everyone is included and represented to that and that includes queer people.”

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