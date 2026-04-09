Don’t get too cozy when it comes to gas prices across DC region

According to Gas Buddy, the earliest drivers could see relief at the pump is this weekend

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Relief from high gas prices may be coming soon

A tentative ceasefire deal with Iran is in place and it has caused the price of crude oil to drop this week, but that drop is not reflected in the prices you pay at the pump yet.

According to Gas Buddy, the earliest drivers could see relief at the pump is this weekend because of how often gas stations purchase fuel. Even then, the drops will likely only be a few cents.

Long-term relief will likely only come if the Strait of Hormuz is re-opened and the ceasefire holds.

In a news release, GasBuddy said price reports on Sunday showed the cheapest station in D.C. was $3.89 per gallon, while the most expensive was $5.09 per gallon, a difference of $1.20.

Here’s a breakdown of the average prices on April 6, over the past five years, per GasBuddy:

$3.20 per gallon in 2025

$3.72 per gallon in 2024

$3.55 per gallon in 2023

$4.27 per gallon in 2022

$2.95 per gallon in 2021

“Gasoline prices are poised for another jolt this week, with many inland states—including the Plains, Great Lakes, and parts of the Rockies— likely to see sharp increases as last week’s surge in wholesale costs has yet to be fully passed through to consumers,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a release.

“In addition, some price-cycling markets could also see another round of increases. As a result, the national average could rise by double digits, potentially reaching the $4.20 to $4.35 per gallon range in the days ahead.”

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