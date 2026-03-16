What’s your plan if you lose power? Here’s what not to do

Staying safe during a power outage depends on actions you take, and actions you don't.

Staying safe during a power outage depends on actions you take, and actions you don’t.

“If anyone sees any downed wire, stay away from it and call us,” Rodney Oddoye, the chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings, told WTOP.

That number is 1-877-PEPCO-62 (1-877-737-2662). Pepco primarily provides power to homes in D.C. and Maryland.

Downed wires in Northern Virginia can be called into Dominion Energy or NOVEC, depending on the locality.

When you need light, reach for flashlights.

“One thing we really discourage is burning of candles,” Oddoye said, because of the fire risk.

Another don’t: using a portable generator, unless it’s outdoors and a good distance away from your home.

“Carbon monoxide is also a risk,” Oddoye said.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, portable generators should be placed at least 20 feet away from building openings such as doors, windows and garages.

FEMA also warns against using a gas stove or oven to heat your house.

Lastly, try not to open your refrigerator or freezer if you lose power.

The fridge will keep the food inside cold for about four hours, but if perishable food warms to 40 degrees for two or more hours, you should throw it out, according to FEMA.

The same goes for any food that looks, smells or tastes weird after a power outage.

When in doubt, throw it out, is FEMA’s advice.

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