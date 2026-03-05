Tre’ Johnson remembered not just for Washington football, but his second career afterward

Hundreds of people packed a church in Kettering, Maryland, Thursday to mourn the death of Tre' Johnson, the former offensive lineman with the Burgundy and gold who died last month at the age of 54.

Hundreds of people packed into a church in Kettering, Maryland, on Thursday to mourn the death of Tre' Johnson, the former offensive lineman with the Burgundy and Gold who died last month at the age of 54.

Some showed up because of his exploits on the football field in D.C., and before that at Temple University.

But lots more came because of Johnson’s second career — more than 20 years as a history teacher at the Landon School, a private school in Bethesda.

“He was very much that person to just help me calm down, relax and just be like, ‘Hey, as long as you put your best foot forward, you’ll do great,’” said Kamal Skeete Ridley, a 2024 Landon graduate.

He and his brother Kendall were both among the many associated with Landon who were there.

They each said what stood out the most about Johnson was the way he was able to relate and mentor students.

“He was a very down to earth guy and very understanding,” Kendall said. “That’s what made me feel comfortable.”

Among those who spoke during the service was John Bellaschi, who also teaches at Landon and became close friends with Johnson outside of the classroom.

“Twenty-two years ago, Tre’ and I began together as first-year teachers embarking on second careers,” Bellaschi said. “Tre’ politely accepted my fan flattery with his trademark warm smile and the sparkle in his eyes. He quickly turned the attention away from himself to me, asking questions about my prior career as a lawyer at a law firm.”

“By the end of our first conversation, we were discussing the constitutional nuances of free speech case law and the jurisprudence of Supreme Court justices,” he added. “After one conversation, it was clear to me that my new colleague Tre’ Johnson was not only an All-Pro football player, but an All-Pro intellectual.”

Bellaschi also said their bond outside of the classroom grew as they talked about the feats of their kids on the lacrosse field.

“We shared our joys and sorrows. We always had each other’s backs,” he said. “I love my friend Tre’ and I miss him.”

Johnson’s wife, Irene, gave a poignant eulogy.

“I was politely reminded while planning this celebration of life that Tre’ would not want any of this,” she said. “But he was probably politely reminded who he was married to. So yes, I’m celebrating my husband like this. So thank you all for coming.”

That’s not where the laughter would end either, but she did say there was a more serious reason for having a funeral that was as big as it was.

“I wanted to show his children how he touched other people outside of our house,” she said. “And boy, we hit it out the box, because I didn’t imagine this turnout to show his kids of the magic that he had outside of our home.”

The fun stories and outpouring of support led Johnson’s son, EJ, to leave the whole church in laughter when he started talking about his dad.

“If you knew my father, he claimed he wasn’t a people person at all. He said it to me a million times over, and I look here … seeing that he was just lying to my face with all these people here, man,” EJ said. “I love that y’all came out to celebrate his life with us, with my family.”

