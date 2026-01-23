What will Manassas Regional Airport’s new name be? Here are the options

The Manassas Regional Airport could soon be renamed as airport officials move forward with a proposal intended to emphasize the facility’s role in the greater D.C. region.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The Manassas Regional Airport Commission has voted to recommend Manassas City Council consider changing the airport’s name — this following a request from one of its fixed-base operators.

The three names to be recommended, in order of preference, are:

Washington Manassas Airport

Washington Manassas National Airport

Washington Manassas Regional Airport

Airport officials said the current name, while reflective of local heritage, does not adequately communicate the airport’s location or its role within the region.

Airport Director Juan Rivera said the idea of a name change was first discussed by the commission at its Nov. 20 meeting, when members agreed to explore whether rebranding the airport would be beneficial. In response, Commission Chair Rod Hall later formed a subcommittee to review the request.

According to Rivera, the subcommittee met in a public work session Jan. 8 and reached a consensus that a name change should be recommended. At the commission’s regular meeting Jan. 16, members voted to recommend the three possible names to council.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the city-owned airport, formally known as Harry P. Davis Field, operates under the airport code HEF. It is located about five miles southwest of the city of Manassas and approximately 28 miles from D.C.

Airport staff are preparing a memorandum for City Council outlining the commission’s recommendation and background information. The proposal could be presented as early as Feb. 9.

The potential name change comes as the airport works toward adding commercial airline service, which is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.