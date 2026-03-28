Frustration with the future of the US on display at ‘No Kings’ rallies around DC region

Crowds gathered across the region Saturday to express their frustration with the current state of the country the “No Kings” rallies.
“Confusing, chaotic, little bit hopeless,” is the way that Denise Kitts, a retiree of the Veterans Affairs Department from Alexandria, currently feels about the country.
“I think it’s really important for voices to be heard and for us to demonstrate and have people understand that government’s not currently working for the people,” Kitts said.
The rallies, dubbed “No Kings,” brought together thousands of people in multiple locations around the D.C. region including the Frederick Douglass Bridge and the National Mall who believe Trump and his actions represent a direct threat to American democracy.
In previous editions, people either gathered in large cities or in their own communities in small demonstrations calling for “No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.”
Saturday’s protests included chanting, singing and handmade signs, like the one held up by Peter Lee.
On one side Lee’s sign said, “Former Republican, unpaid protester,” and the other side it said, “We are here because we love our country.”
“This is not normal politics. Our country is it’s not living up to its ideals and traditions over the last 250 years,” Lee said.
“This is a seminal moment for our country. It’s the American experiment that is at risk here.”
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Jimmy Alexander has been a part of the D.C. media scene as a reporter for DC News Now and a long-standing voice on the Jack Diamond Morning Show. Now, Alexander brings those years spent interviewing newsmakers like President Bill Clinton, Paul McCartney and Sean Connery, to the WTOP Newsroom.