National Safety Council estimates 12% fewer traffic deaths in 2025, larger reductions in DC and Maryland

Preliminary analysis from the National Safety Council shows a 12% decrease in the number of U.S. traffic deaths in 2025, compared to the previous year, and that the District of Columbia and Maryland's safety improvements exceed the national average.

According to the nonprofit safety advocate group’s preliminary semiannual estimates, the number of motor-vehicle deaths in 2025 is 37,810, down 12% from the revised count of 42,789 in 2024.

At the same time, Americans are driving more — mileage increased 0.9% from 2024 and was up 2.4% from 2023.

The estimated mileage death rate in 2025 is 1.14 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, down 12.3% from 1.30 in 2024 and down 17.4% compared to 2023, according to mileage data from the Federal Highway Administration.

D.C. had the largest decrease in traffic deaths in the nation, according to the National Safety Council. The District had 27 fewer deaths on its roads, including drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians, a drop of 52%.

In Maryland, the number of motor vehicle deaths was reduced by 16% in 2025, with 94 fewer deaths. Virginia had 34 fewer traffic deaths in 2025, down 4%.

The National Safety Council said dangerous driving behaviors — including speeding, distracted and impaired driving — remain the leading cause of traffic deaths for all roadway users.

The council said it will continue to advocate for proven safety technologies, including speed safety cameras. Other technology includes devices which prevent an impaired driver from starting a car, automatic emergency braking and telematics, which includes mobile apps and in-car technology sensors monitoring dangerous driver behavior, including speeding, distracted driving, and harsh braking.

According to the council’s preliminary analysis, motor vehicle deaths decreased by more than 15% in nine states and the District:

District of Columbia (-52%, 27 fewer deaths)

California (-40%, 2,017 fewer deaths)

Rhode Island (-29%, 15 fewer deaths)

Iowa (-24%, 83 fewer deaths)

Minnesota (-21%, 100 fewer deaths)

Mississippi (-19%, 136 fewer deaths)

New York (-18%, 168 fewer deaths)

Connecticut (-16%, 54 fewer deaths)

Maryland (-16%, 94 fewer deaths)

South Dakota (-16%, 24 fewer deaths)

Eight states experienced increases:

Hawaii (+25%, 25 more deaths)

Wyoming (+12%, 13 more deaths)

Kansas (+10%, 33 more deaths)

New Mexico (+8%, 35 more deaths)

Idaho (+7%, 16 more deaths)

Vermont (+5%, 3 more deaths)

Louisiana (+5%, 39 more deaths)

Colorado (+3%, 20 more deaths)

More data details are available here.

