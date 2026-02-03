New data shows traffic deaths in Md. dropped to decade low

Data from Maryland's Department of Transportation shows road deaths in the state have dropped below 500 for the first time since 2014.

In 2025, there were 480 fatalities on Maryland roads, compared to 621 deaths in 2023.

The number of deaths of pedestrians and cyclists dropped by 33% and motorcycle fatalities dropped by 46% in the same time frame.

Chrissy Nizer, administrator of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, traveled to Annapolis on Tuesday to brief members of the House Environment and Transportation Committee on the issue.

“This is a great milestone; this is not a victory,” Nizer told WTOP before the briefing. “A victory is zero fatalities.”

Asked about the decline of fatal crashes in the state, Nizer credited a combination of law enforcement measures, engineering focused on safety for pedestrians and cyclists, and education.

“There’s a new overarching campaign of the Department of Transportation called ‘Serious About Safety,’ and all of our education efforts, as well as our engineering efforts, are falling under that campaign,” she said.

According to Gov. Wes Moore’s office, the 2025 figures are among the five lowest annual traffic fatality counts in the state since 1960.

“The decline we’re seeing in motor vehicle fatalities shows that when we act with urgency and data-driven strategies, we can save lives — and we will not let up because every Marylander should be able to move safely through our communities,” Moore said in a release.

