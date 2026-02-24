Northbound I-270 sees metered entrances begin

Drivers will see new metered ramps on Interstate 270 northbound in Montgomery and Frederick counties, Maryland.

Entering I-270 now from exits like the one on Falls Road, drivers are either going to see a flashing yellow traffic light, or a red light that will turn green for a moment, allowing one car to get on the interstate at a time. It will all depend on the traffic on I-270.

Maryland’s Department of Transportation said the ramps will reduce congestion and speed up commutes coming back from the city along the roughly 34-mile stretch.

Sixteen entrance ramps will have them, and they will operate between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.

MDOT claimed the metered ramps will save some drivers heading northbound up to 30 minutes on their morning commute.

“This project is just one example of how technology and innovative solutions can reduce congestion and make a safer, more reliable commute for tens of thousands of Marylanders every day,” said State Highway Administrator Will Pines in a statement.

Similar metering has already happened on the southbound entrances of I-270 for about five years.

Every day between 80,000 to 260,000 cars hop on the busy stretch of highway, according to MDOT.

