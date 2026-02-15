Amtrak unveils new Airo fleet of trains

Amtrak plans to keep you on the rails. Ridership’s climbing and Amtrak’s answering with one of the biggest fleet overhauls in its history.

As ridership climbs, Amtrak is meeting increasing demand with one of the biggest fleet overhauls in its history, the company said.

At a preview event, Amtrak rolled out its first next-generation Airo train — built for more comfort, better reliability and modern connectivity.

The first Airo sets will run on the Cascades route in the Pacific Northwest, with production wrapping in 2026.

Northeast Regional trains are next, that means D.C., with testing starting this year and service expected in 2027.

Paired with the new Acela trains, Amtrak says 83 Airo sets will anchor a nationwide push to expand capacity and modernize service coast to coast.

