Amtrak unveils new Airo fleet of trains

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

February 15, 2026, 6:10 PM

Amtrak
Amtrak is rolling out a new class of trains: Airo. (Courtesy Amtrak)
Courtesy Amtrak
Amtrak Airo Fleet
Amtrak unveils its new Airo fleet, which the company expects will help to meet increasing ridership demands. (Courtesy Amtrak)
Courtesy Amtrak
Amtrak’s new Airo fleet is scheduled to start running on the Cascades route once manufacturing for all eight trainsets ends this year. (Courtesy Amtrak)
Courtesy Amtrak
(1/3)
Amtrak
Amtrak Airo Fleet

Amtrak plans to keep you on the rails.

As ridership climbs, Amtrak is meeting increasing demand with one of the biggest fleet overhauls in its history, the company said.

At a preview event, Amtrak rolled out its first next-generation Airo train — built for more comfort, better reliability and modern connectivity.

The first Airo sets will run on the Cascades route in the Pacific Northwest, with production wrapping in 2026.

Northeast Regional trains are next, that means D.C., with testing starting this year and service expected in 2027.

Paired with the new Acela trains, Amtrak says 83 Airo sets will anchor a nationwide push to expand capacity and modernize service coast to coast.

