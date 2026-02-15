Live Radio
Two teenagers hospitalized after multi-vehicle Upper Marlboro crash

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com
Gaby Arancibia | gaby.arancibia@wtop.com

February 15, 2026, 5:11 PM

A teenager is in the hospital after being ejected from a car that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Upper Marlboro on Sunday.

Authorities with the Maryland State Police and the Prince George’s County Fire Department told WTOP that two of the individuals involved in the crash were teenagers, and that a third was an adult.

Authorities said the incident involved a tanker truck and took place around 2:15 p.m. on Crain Highway at Old Central Avenue.

Officials said the teenager ejected from the vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition as the second teen was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The adult was taken in for evaluation.

Southbound Crain Highway was closed after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A hazmat team was directed to the scene to handle the contents of the tanker. It’s unclear what contents were being transported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

