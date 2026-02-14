Virginia health officials warn to avoid contact with Potomac River due to sewage spill

Officials warn residents to avoid the Potomac River after a massive sewage spill caused dangerous contamination along more than 70 miles of the waterway.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio February 15, 2026 | WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander reports from Alexandria after a recreational water advisory was issued following a raw sewage spill in the Potomac.

Do not go into the Potomac River.

A recreational water advisory is now in effect for a large stretch of the Potomac, three weeks after a 72-inch sewage pipe burst along the Clara Barton Parkway, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday.

Hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Potomac on Jan. 19 before crews were able to contain the overflow. The area of contamination was just inside the Beltway along the C&O Canal in Montgomery County, Maryland and extended into Virginia. It was considered the largest spill of wastewater in U.S. history.

With reports of E. coli levels thousands of times higher than the recommended limit for human contact, VDH issued the advisory about river contamination along a 72.5 mile stretch that includes the Northern Virginia area of the Potomac.

Warm weather brought crowds to Old Town Alexandria on Valentine’s Day, where families, dog walkers and couples gathered along the waterfront — even as officials urged people to avoid the water.

Aaron, a Fort Belvoir resident who frequently walks the Mount Vernon Trail, said the contamination has been difficult to see.

“At certain points on the trail, you’re right up on the water,” he said. “So, it’s kind of, it’s kind of really sad the impact that the contamination has had on the water.”

With the advisory in place, Aaron said the river is essentially off-limits.

“You can’t even touch it. So that definitely rules out fishing, boating, swimming, everything,’ he said.

Nearby, D.C. Shadow Sen. Paul Strauss was checking his boat for the first time since the winter snow and ice storm from two weeks earlier.

“This is a serious environmental problem, and you need to take the warning seriously,” Strauss said, while being careful not to touch the water.

“Do not let your dogs play in the water. Don’t let them near the riverfront or the mud,” Strauss said. “Don’t want to be around here in the exposed areas, even if it doesn’t look like it’s the water where the tide has rolled back.”

Cleanup efforts are now expected to take four to six weeks longer than originally planned, and officials said progress has been slowed by setbacks.

VDH said there is no evidence of impacts to drinking water.

To avoid recreational water illnesses tied to the sewage spill, officials said people should avoid contact with water in the advisory area zone and follow posted warnings near river access points.

Residents should also avoid any area of the river where there us a foul odor or dying fish, or discolored water. Anyone who comes in contact with contaminated water should wash skin If you do come into contact, wash skin immediately with soap and water and wash any items that come into contact with the water, according to the advisory.

“When harvesting fish or crabs, discard skin, organs, cook the meat to proper temperature, and clean cutting boards and cutting implements with warm soapy water,” the advisory stated.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.