Simone Biles makes Wish kid’s dream come true

Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth, Haley Gibson says meeting the Olympic gold medalist gave her inspiration to pursue her ultimate goal: competing in the Olympics and inspiring others.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Wish kid flips over meeting Simone Biles

Throughout December, WTOP is bringing you “Wish Wednesday,” where we spotlight what Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic does for families in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. If you would like to help make a wish kid’s dream come true, please visit the foundation’s website.

Have you ever heard the old saying about never meeting your hero? A lot of people believe they will let you down.

Someone who disagrees with that statement is an 11-year-old gymnast from Frederick, Maryland.

During a Make-A-Wish visit at WTOP, Haley Gibson explained why meeting her hero, Simone Biles, caused her to flip out.

“She did the opposite of disappointing me. She lightened me. She helped me through the struggles I was going through, and just made me feel so much better,” Haley said. “She was really sweet. She listened, she gave good answers. She was patient.”

Haley, who started in gymnastics at the age of two, said Biles has always been her idol.

“So when I got to meet her, I just happened to be going to a camp,” Haley said. “It was even more special.”

Sitting and watching Haley be interviewed about that special day was her biggest fan and mom, Lisa Gibson.

Along with Haley, her mother, father and her two sisters also met Biles.

“She was so down to earth and so nice. I mean, you wouldn’t have even known that she was this big celebrity,” Lisa said. “You have been such an inspiration to her and to our family.”

The meeting will be something Haley will never forget.

“It was just so exciting, because I think my brain was just like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s really here,’” Haley said.

Shortly after Haley was born, she was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, as was one of her sisters.

“Cystic fibrosis is a lung disease that can affect the breathing,” Haley said. “So you have to do treatments and take lots of medicine, and it’s very hard and sometimes scary.”

Lisa said seeing the light in Haley’s eyes as her daughter and Biles spoke brought her the joy she needed.

“She’s been through so much being a military family, you move a lot. Then you add on CF, and you just add on being in middle school — all these things, and she just takes it like a champ,” Haley’s mother said.

As soon as Haley returned from her Wish, she asked her mom how she could help Make-A-Wish, since they had helped her.

What will the future hold in store for the sixth grader?

Don’t worry, she already has it planned out.

“Go to the Olympics and be an inspiration for other people,” Haley said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.