This Wish kid from Fairfax County is officially cancer free

WTOP's “Wish Wednesday,” is spotlighting Ben Keller, a 14-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia, whose cruising dreams came true, thanks to Make-A-Wish.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. 121025 Make a Wish Kid - with captions.mp4

Throughout December, WTOP is bringing you “Wish Wednesday,” where we spotlight what Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic does for families in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. If you would like to help make a wish kid’s dream come true, please visit the foundation’s website.

This past July, a 14-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia, was in the middle of the sea on The Royal Caribbean cruise ship, the Wonder of the Sea.

Not only was Ben Keller with his parents and his three brothers, but he was also joined by around a dozen family members including aunts, uncles and another special relative.

“They have like a wave machine there,” said Keller, a high school freshman. “When I went on that with my grandpa, that was really cool.”

It should be noted that Keller’s grandfather was the only one in the wave pool.

“Grampa’s cool,” Keller said.

The journey to the cruise for the Keller family started in March of 2024 when Ben was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

“That phone call,” said Frank Keller, Ben’s father. “It was just one of those moments that always sticks with you.”

Ben had to take a break from baseball, and a lot of other things healthy middle school kids take part in after school.

For the next several months, Ben underwent chemotherapy. Luckily a year ago last month Ben got positive news; he was cancer free.

“We are so incredibly proud of him and what has accomplished and what he stands for,” Frank said. “He’s just becoming a great man.”

Ben smiled when he spoke of the nurses at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus and said they were great. He mentioned how helpful the doctors were to him.

The Keller family loves going on cruises, and Ben said that he loved the zip lining, water slides and of course the food.

“I love omelets,” Ben said.

Milkshakes and hash browns were also a big hit for him and his brothers.

Ben also enjoyed going to the jungle as he put it, because he got to see lizards.

“I saw a comedy show,” Ben said. “There was, like an ice-skating show. Those are pretty cool.”

During Ben’s visit to WTOP for a Make-A-Wish open house, Ben said he was thankful the foundation granted his wish.

Gratitude runs deep with the Keller family; Frank spoke of how they still hear from the folks at Make-A-Wish-Mid-Atlantic.

“It’s an ongoing relationship, and we’re here to be a part of the family. That’s what it is. It’s a Make-A-Wish family. So, it means everything,” Frank said.

This past July 14-year-old Ben Keller was in the middle of the sea on The Royal Caribbean cruise ship, the Wonder of the Sea. Not only was the freshman in high school with his parents and his three brothers on the cruise, but he was also joined by around a dozen family members including aunts, uncles and another special relative. “We are so incredibly proud of him and what has accomplished and what he stands for,” said Mr. Keller. “He’s just becoming a great man.” ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.