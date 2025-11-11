Lady veterans steal the show in sequins

During Sunday’s National Veterans Day Parade in D.C., one float rolling down Constitution Avenue stood out in a dazzling fashion.

Over the last few days, WTOP has focused on the sacrifices those who served in the military have made for the United States.

Dressed in sequin jackets, a group of veterans all from the Armed Forces Retirement Home, which is also known as Old Soldiers’ Retirement home, rode in the float that had two signs attached. One read, “Make America Sparkle Again,” and the other said, “Recognizing Lady Veterans.”

Seemingly leading the charge was Linda Smith, who waved enthusiastically and jumped up and down as the float paused between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument.

“I’m retired Air Force,” Smith said. “From ’72 to ’92, 20 years.”

Smith admitted that there were not a lot of other women when she joined.

As Smith pointed out that they were all from the retirement home near where President Abraham Lincoln vacationed during the summers, an Army vet explained how her life has changed since she moved in.

“I met my husband there, and a year and a half later, we were married,” Lisa McCarthy said.

Sitting in front of McCarthy was Carolyn Martin, who served in the D.C. National Guard.

Sitting at the front of the float was Karen Strait, a former Marine from Salem, Massachusetts.

“I’m the witch that got away,” Strait joked. “Then I became a Marine.”

Strait said she loves being in the parade and participating means a lot to her.

“My husband is in the Navy, and when we’ve gone out together, they’ve always thanked him for his service, and I was left behind,” Strait said. “This means a lot to me, because someone is saying, ‘thank you.’”

