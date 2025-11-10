Veterans Day 2025: What’s open, what’s closed in the DC area

Local governments and agencies will be observing Veterans Day, which honors U.S. veterans. Here's what's open and closed in the D.C. region.

Veterans Day, which honors those have served the country, is Tuesday.

While the federal government is currently shut down, local governments and agencies will be observing the holiday, which honors U.S. veterans.

Here’s what’s open and closed in the D.C. region.

Stores and businesses

The U.S. Postal Service said that its locations will be closed and there will be no mail delivery on that day, but will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

However, FedEx and UPS locations will be open and offering mail and package deliveries on those days.

Supermarket chains such as Aldi, Costco, Giant, Safeway, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods will be open during their regular hours.

Public transit

Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a weekend schedule, and parking will be free at all garages.

Maryland’s MARC commuter rail will operate full service on all three lines. Commuter bus service will not run, with the exception of Route #201, which will operate on the Weekend/Holiday “S” Schedule.

The VRE won’t run train services on Veterans Day.

DC

All D.C. DMV locations will be closed.

A library location will be open in each ward.

Parking enforcement will be suspended on Veterans Day.

The D.C. Department of Public Works will not collect trash, recycling or food waste, but will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday.

The Department of Parks and Recreation’s recreation, community, aquatic and offices will be closed.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be open, but government offices will be closed.

Curbside collection of recycling, yard waste and trash will continue.

The Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation will operate on a Sunday route schedule.

Charles County

All Charles County government offices, public schools and libraries will be closed.

The senior centers, along with the Nanjemoy Community Center, will be closed. The Port Tobacco Recreation Center is closed, but the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open from 4 to 9 p.m.

The Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center’s and North Point High School’s indoor pools are closed, but the Lackey indoor pool is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Montgomery County

County offices, libraries, and state offices are closed.

Recreation and aquatic centers are open.

Trash will not be collected, with collections sliding one day for the remainder of the week into Saturday.

Public parking garages and lots and curbside meters are free.

RideOn will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Prince George’s County

County government offices, libraries and schools will be closed.

TheBus will operate, with the exception of Route P78.

There will be regular trash collection on Tuesday.

Virginia

Alexandria

All Alexandria government offices, libraries, and public schools are closed.

Recreation and arts centers are closed, except for the Charles Houston, Chinquapin and Patrick Henry centers as they’ll open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The DASH buses and the King Street Trolley will run on their respective regular schedules.

There won’t be trash or recycling collection on Tuesday, but it will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Parking restrictions are suspended at metered spaces and residential permit parking districts. And there will be enforcement on temporary no-parking signs.

Arlington County

Government offices, libraries, and public schools will be closed on Tuesday.

Parking meters will not be enforced, but permit parking will be in effect.

ART bus routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on a Saturday service. All other ART will not operate.

All community centers are closed except for the Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trash, recycling and curbside pickup will operate.

Fairfax County

All Fairfax County government offices, schools, courts and libraries are closed.

The Fairfax Connector is running on a holiday weekend service, but the CUE Bus will be running on a modified weekend service, meaning one bus a route.

There won’t be trash or recycling collection on Tuesday, but it will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Loudoun County

All Loudoun County government offices, courts and libraries are closed, but public schools will be open.

Loudoun County Transit’s commuter bus won’t be running. Also, the Loudoun County Courthouse Shuttle won’t run from the Pennington Garage and Lot to the courthouse.

No trash or recycling collection, but those in Loudoun County can bring their trash to the county’s landfill.

Recreation and community centers are open during regular hours.

Prince William County

Prince William County administrative offices, libraries and public schools are closed.

PRTC OmniRide Express buses won’t run. However, local, Metro Express and East-West Express routes will run their regular weekday service.

The Prince William County Sanitary Landfill is open for drop-off during regular hours.

